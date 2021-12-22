Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run when they clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in Week 16.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 49 points in eight of 14 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-7-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Rams average 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.4).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Rams rack up only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings give up per matchup (380.6).
  • When Los Angeles amasses over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Vikings.
  • Minnesota has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Vikings have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on eight of 14 set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Vikings score 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams surrender (21.6).
  • When Minnesota records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Vikings average 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.
  • In games that Minnesota piles up over 337.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • Minnesota has hit the over twice in six home games this season.
  • This season, Vikings home games average 49.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (49).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.
  • In four of seven away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.