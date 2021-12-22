The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run when they clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in Week 16.

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in seven of 14 games this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 49 points in eight of 14 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-7-0 this year.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Rams average 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.4).

When Los Angeles records more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rams rack up only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings give up per matchup (380.6).

When Los Angeles amasses over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Vikings have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on eight of 14 set point totals (57.1%).

The Vikings score 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams surrender (21.6).

When Minnesota records more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Vikings average 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.

In games that Minnesota piles up over 337.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

Minnesota has hit the over twice in six home games this season.

This season, Vikings home games average 49.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (49).

In away games, Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.

In four of seven away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

