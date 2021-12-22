The Louisville Cardinals will battle the Air Force Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 11 times.

Air Force's games have gone over 55.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.9, is 7.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 59.9, 4.4 points above Tuesday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Cardinals put up 31.9 points per game, 12.8 more than the Falcons surrender per outing (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals rack up 450.6 yards per game, 162.4 more yards than the 288.2 the Falcons give up per contest.

In games that Louisville picks up over 288.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (16).

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 8-3-0 this season.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Falcons put up 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals allow (27.0).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.0 points.

The Falcons average 22.0 more yards per game (423.8) than the Cardinals give up (401.8).

When Air Force picks up more than 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats