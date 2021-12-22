Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Virginia Tech's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 55.
- Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.3 more than the 55 total in this contest.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 55 over/under in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins average 27.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the Hokies give up per contest (22.9).
- When Maryland puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per matchup (384.3).
- When Maryland totals over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- So far this season, the Hokies have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- The Hokies score 24.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow (413.7).
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 413.7 yards.
- This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14