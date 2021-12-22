The Maryland Terrapins will meet the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Virginia Tech's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 55.

Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.3 more than the 55 total in this contest.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.

The 55 over/under in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Maryland's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins average 27.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the Hokies give up per contest (22.9).

When Maryland puts up more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per matchup (384.3).

When Maryland totals over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this season, the Hokies have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Hokies score 24.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow (413.7).

Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 413.7 yards.

This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (10).

Season Stats