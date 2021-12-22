Publish date:
Memphis vs. Hawaii Hawaii Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.
- Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Friday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.2 points fewer than the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.7, 6.2 points above Friday's total of 55.5.
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 59.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers average just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.4).
- Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.
- The Tigers average 434.2 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 446.0 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.
- In games that Memphis picks up more than 446.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 the Tigers surrender.
- When Hawaii puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect just 13.0 fewer yards per game (405.0) than the Tigers allow per matchup (418.0).
- In games that Hawaii churns out more than 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Hawaii
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
405.0
418.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446.0
19
Giveaways
28
15
Takeaways
27