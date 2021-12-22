The Hawaii Bowl will see the Memphis Tigers meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Friday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points fewer than the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.7, 6.2 points above Friday's total of 55.5.

The 55.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 59.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Memphis' games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers average just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.4).

Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.

The Tigers average 434.2 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 446.0 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.

In games that Memphis picks up more than 446.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 the Tigers surrender.

When Hawaii puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect just 13.0 fewer yards per game (405.0) than the Tigers allow per matchup (418.0).

In games that Hawaii churns out more than 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

Season Stats