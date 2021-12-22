The Washington State Cougars will meet the Miami Hurricanes in the Sun Bowl.

Odds for Washington State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

In 50% of Miami's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.5.

Friday's total is three points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.

The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Cougars games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Cougars have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Washington State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 28.4 points per game, the same number the Hurricanes surrender.

When Washington State records more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars average only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7), than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (389.6).

When Washington State picks up over 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (11).

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow.

Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 378.9 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (27).

Season Stats