Publish date:
Washington State vs. Miami Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Washington State vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
- In 50% of Miami's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.5.
- Friday's total is three points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.
- The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cougars games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Cougars have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Washington State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 28.4 points per game, the same number the Hurricanes surrender.
- When Washington State records more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars average only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7), than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (389.6).
- When Washington State picks up over 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington State at SISportsbook.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This season the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes average 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars allow.
- Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 378.9 yards.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (27).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Miami
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.1
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
448.8
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.6
16
Giveaways
17
27
Takeaways
11