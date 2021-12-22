The Miami (OH) RedHawks will battle the North Texas Mean Green in the Frisco Football Classic.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 3.2 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61.0 points, 6.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The RedHawks score 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Mean Green surrender.

Miami (OH) is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The RedHawks average 47.4 more yards per game (425.6) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (378.2).

In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 378.2 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six fewer than the Mean Green have forced (18).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

In North Texas' 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this year and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

North Texas' games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Mean Green score 4.8 more points per game (28.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.8).

North Texas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 23.8 points.

The Mean Green collect 67.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the RedHawks give up (372.8).

In games that North Texas totals over 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats