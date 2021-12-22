Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 12 games (66.7%) this season.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in nine of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 55, one point fewer than Thursday's over/under of 56 .
- The 56-point total for this game is four points below the 60 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Spartans have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-2-1 ATS in those games.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Spartans score 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers give up per outing (23.1).
- When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per contest (349.2).
- When Michigan State amasses over 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43) than the Spartans allow (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.
- Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 455.8 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21