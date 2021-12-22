The Peach Bowl will see the Michigan State Spartans meet the Pittsburgh Panthers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 12 games (66.7%) this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 55, one point fewer than Thursday's over/under of 56 .

The 56-point total for this game is four points below the 60 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Spartans have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-2-1 ATS in those games.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Spartans score 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers give up per outing (23.1).

When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans rack up 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per contest (349.2).

When Michigan State amasses over 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43) than the Spartans allow (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.

Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 455.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats