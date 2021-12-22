The Minnesota Golden Gophers will play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 45 points in nine of 12 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 48, three points above Tuesday's over/under of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Golden Gophers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers rack up 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per contest the Mountaineers give up.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers collect only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (349.7).

In games that Minnesota picks up more than 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 26.8 points per game, 8.5 more than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (284.8).

In games that West Virginia picks up more than 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats