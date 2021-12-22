The Liberty Bowl will see the Mississippi State Bulldogs battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points four of 12 times.

In 41.7% of Texas Tech's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.

Tuesday's total is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 60.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 54.8, 4.7 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 59 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Mississippi State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders allow (32.1).

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (410.8).

In games that Mississippi State amasses more than 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Red Raiders average 30 points per game, 4.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs allow (331.1).

When Texas Tech churns out over 331.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (15).

