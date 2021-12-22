Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
- In 54.5% of UCLA's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 59.5.
- The two teams combine to score 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
- NC State has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).
- When NC State scores more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per outing (384.6).
- In games that NC State piles up over 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bruins have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bruins rack up 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins average 441.5 yards per game, 109.9 more yards than the 331.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
- When UCLA churns out over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- This year the Bruins have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19