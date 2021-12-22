The Holiday Bowl will feature a matchup between the NC State Wolf Pack and the UCLA Bruins.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

In 54.5% of UCLA's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 59.5.

The two teams combine to score 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

NC State has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins allow (26.8).

When NC State scores more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per outing (384.6).

In games that NC State piles up over 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bruins have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bruins rack up 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins average 441.5 yards per game, 109.9 more yards than the 331.6 the Wolf Pack allow.

When UCLA churns out over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This year the Bruins have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (15).

Season Stats