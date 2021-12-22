Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East rivals will clash in NFL Week 16 action when the New England Patriots (9-5) meet the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Buffalo's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 10.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 33.6 points per game, 9.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 48.2 points per game average total in Bills games this season.
  • New England has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 6-3 ATS in those games.
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots average 26.2 points per game, 8.8 more than the Bills allow per outing (17.4).
  • New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.4 points.
  • The Patriots average 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).
  • New England is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team amasses more than 287.9 yards.
  • This year, the Patriots have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (27).
  • Buffalo has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Bills have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Bills score 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots surrender (16.2).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.
  • The Bills average 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots allow (307.5).
  • In games that Buffalo picks up more than 307.5 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

  • New England is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or more at home, the Patriots are 3-2 ATS.
  • This season, New England has gone over the total in four of seven home games.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • Away from home, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • This season, as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • In four of seven away games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total.
  • Bills away games this season average 50.3 total points, 6.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

