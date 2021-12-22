AFC East rivals will clash in NFL Week 16 action when the New England Patriots (9-5) meet the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 10.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 33.6 points per game, 9.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 48.2 points per game average total in Bills games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Patriots have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 6-3 ATS in those games.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Patriots average 26.2 points per game, 8.8 more than the Bills allow per outing (17.4).

New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.4 points.

The Patriots average 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).

New England is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team amasses more than 287.9 yards.

This year, the Patriots have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (27).

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Bills have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Bills score 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots surrender (16.2).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Bills average 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots allow (307.5).

In games that Buffalo picks up more than 307.5 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

New England is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.

As 2.5-point favorites or more at home, the Patriots are 3-2 ATS.

This season, New England has gone over the total in four of seven home games.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Away from home, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

This season, as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

In four of seven away games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total.

Bills away games this season average 50.3 total points, 6.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

