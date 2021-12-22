The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will attempt to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Saints vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 38.5 points 10 of 14 times.

In 57.1% of Miami's games this season (8/14), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 38.5.

The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 38.5-point total for this game is 6.3 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints have just one against the spread win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Saints average 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 per contest the Dolphins surrender.

When New Orleans scores more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints rack up 37.5 fewer yards per game (311.7), than the Dolphins allow per matchup (349.2).

New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals over 349.2 yards.

This year, the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.

The Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Miami's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Dolphins put up per game (20.4) than the Saints surrender (20.4).

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 20.4 points.

The Dolphins collect 314.7 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 336.9 the Saints give up.

In games that Miami amasses more than 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or greater.

New Orleans has hit the over in three of six home games this season.

This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 7.2 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).

Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, on the road.

Away from home, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in six away games, Miami has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.1 points, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).

