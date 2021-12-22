Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will attempt to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Saints vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over 38.5 points 10 of 14 times.
  • In 57.1% of Miami's games this season (8/14), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 38.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 38.5-point total for this game is 6.3 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • In New Orleans' 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints have just one against the spread win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Saints average 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 per contest the Dolphins surrender.
  • When New Orleans scores more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 37.5 fewer yards per game (311.7), than the Dolphins allow per matchup (349.2).
  • New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team totals over 349.2 yards.
  • This year, the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.
  • The Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
  • Miami's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Dolphins put up per game (20.4) than the Saints surrender (20.4).
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 20.4 points.
  • The Dolphins collect 314.7 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 336.9 the Saints give up.
  • In games that Miami amasses more than 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or greater.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in three of six home games this season.
  • This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 7.2 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).
  • Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in six away games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.1 points, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).

