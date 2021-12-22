The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will try to break their six-game losing run in a Week 16 clash with the New York Jets (3-11).

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New York has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

In 50% of Jacksonville's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to score 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 15.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Jets games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 4-10-0 this season.

New York's games this year have hit the over on eight of 14 set point totals (57.1%).

The Jets put up 17.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (26.4).

When New York scores more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Jets rack up 314.9 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jaguars give up per outing.

When New York churns out more than 351.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, 19 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 10 times this year and are 3-7 ATS in those games.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over three times in 14 opportunities (21.4%).

The Jaguars average 14.0 points per game, 16.6 fewer than the Jets allow (30.6).

The Jaguars collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (302.6) than the Jets give up (391.8).

When Jacksonville picks up over 391.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.

In seven games at home this season, New York has gone over the total four times.

This season, Jets home games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Jacksonville is 0-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in six road games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

