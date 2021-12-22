Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will try to break their six-game losing run in a Week 16 clash with the New York Jets (3-11).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New York has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • In 50% of Jacksonville's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 15.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Jets games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Against the spread, New York is 4-10-0 this season.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on eight of 14 set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Jets put up 17.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Jaguars give up per contest (26.4).
  • When New York scores more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Jets rack up 314.9 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jaguars give up per outing.
  • When New York churns out more than 351.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year, the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, 19 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New York's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville has played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 10 times this year and are 3-7 ATS in those games.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over three times in 14 opportunities (21.4%).
  • The Jaguars average 14.0 points per game, 16.6 fewer than the Jets allow (30.6).
  • The Jaguars collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (302.6) than the Jets give up (391.8).
  • When Jacksonville picks up over 391.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.
  • In seven games at home this season, New York has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in six road games this year.
  • The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.