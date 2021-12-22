The North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 0.8 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.6 points greater than the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tar Heels games this season feature an average total of 66.7 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 49.5 points, nine fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in five chances).

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels average 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (24.3).

When North Carolina scores more than 24.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Tar Heels average 122.6 more yards per game (479.7) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (357.1).

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up over 357.1 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Gamecocks average 10.3 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Tar Heels surrender (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels allow (407.8).

When South Carolina piles up over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats