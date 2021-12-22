The Fiesta Bowl will feature a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 20.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 2 points or more so far this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Fighting Irish score 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys give up per contest (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish average 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (273.6).

In games that Notre Dame churns out over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Cowboys have forced (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Cowboys rack up 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (18.3).

When Oklahoma State records more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 403.9 yards per game, 64.8 more yards than the 339.1 the Fighting Irish allow.

Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up over 339.1 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats