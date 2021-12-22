Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year, the Buckeyes put up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per matchup (316.9).
- In games that Ohio State piles up more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Utes have forced (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- In Utah's 13 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Utah's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes collect 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up per contest (366.7).
- Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 366.7 yards.
- This year the Utes have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14