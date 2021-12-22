Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.
  • Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
  • The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.
  • Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 66 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.
  • Ohio State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • This year, the Buckeyes put up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).
  • Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.
  • The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per matchup (316.9).
  • In games that Ohio State piles up more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Utes have forced (14).
  • In Utah's 13 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Utah's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).
  • Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
  • The Utes collect 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes give up per contest (366.7).
  • Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 366.7 yards.
  • This year the Utes have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (19).
Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsUtah

45.5

Avg. Points Scored

35.5

20.9

Avg. Points Allowed

20.6

551.1

Avg. Total Yards

428.5

366.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

316.9

9

Giveaways

14

19

Takeaways

14