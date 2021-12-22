The Oklahoma Sooners will meet the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

In 41.7% of Oregon's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 61.5.

Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Sooners rack up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks give up per contest (25.5).

Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.5 points.

The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks allow per outing (370.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 370.5 yards.

The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Ducks average 31.4 points per game, 6.1 more than the Sooners allow (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks average 418 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners allow.

In games that Oregon picks up more than 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats