Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- In 41.7% of Oregon's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 61.5.
- Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.
- The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Sooners rack up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks give up per contest (25.5).
- Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.5 points.
- The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks allow per outing (370.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 370.5 yards.
- The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Ducks average 31.4 points per game, 6.1 more than the Sooners allow (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks average 418 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 380.2 the Sooners allow.
- In games that Oregon picks up more than 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 13 times, 10 fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (23).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22