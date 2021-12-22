The Penn State Nittany Lions will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, four points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this season.

This season, the Nittany Lions have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).

This year, the Nittany Lions score just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24).

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24 points.

The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks allow per outing (371.3).

When Penn State piles up over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 8-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Razorbacks rack up 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).

When Arkansas puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks rack up 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (344).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals more than 344 yards.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times, 10 fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats