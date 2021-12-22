Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, four points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions score just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24).
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks allow per outing (371.3).
- When Penn State piles up over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 8-4-1 against the spread this year.
- The Razorbacks are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- The Razorbacks rack up 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).
- When Arkansas puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks rack up 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (344).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals more than 344 yards.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times, 10 fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14