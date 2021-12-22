Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-10) will fight to halt their three-game slide in a Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 5.1 points fewer than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 47.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 45.6 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Philadelphia has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Eagles put up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per matchup the Giants give up.
  • When Philadelphia records more than 23.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Eagles collect only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants allow per contest (366.7).
  • When Philadelphia picks up more than 366.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Giants have takeaways (20).
  • New York has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Giants have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • New York has eclipsed the over/under in 28.6% of its opportunities this year (four times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Giants rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Eagles allow (22.0).
  • When New York puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Giants collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles give up per contest (329.4).
  • In games that New York churns out over 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This season, Philadelphia has hit the over in four of six games at home.
  • This season, Eagles home games average 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
  • Away from home, New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall.
  • New York has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.
  • This season, Giants away games average 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

