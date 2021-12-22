The New York Giants (4-10) will fight to halt their three-game slide in a Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.1 points fewer than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 47.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 45.6 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Eagles put up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per matchup the Giants give up.

When Philadelphia records more than 23.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Eagles collect only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants allow per contest (366.7).

When Philadelphia picks up more than 366.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Giants have takeaways (20).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Giants have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 28.6% of its opportunities this year (four times over 14 games with a set point total).

This year the Giants rack up 5.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Eagles allow (22.0).

When New York puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Giants collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles give up per contest (329.4).

In games that New York churns out over 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This season, Philadelphia has hit the over in four of six games at home.

This season, Eagles home games average 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Away from home, New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall.

New York has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.

This season, Giants away games average 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.