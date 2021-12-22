An NFL Week 16 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) hitting the field against the Tennessee Titans (9-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Titans

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44.5 points nine of 14 times.

Tennessee's games have gone over 44.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 5.3 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

The 44.5 points these two squads have combined to give up on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 4.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers are 4-4 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The 49ers put up 3.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Titans give up (22.1).

San Francisco is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.

The 49ers average 366.6 yards per game, 37.4 more yards than the 329.2 the Titans give up per contest.

San Francisco is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team totals more than 329.2 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, one more turnover than the Titans have forced (18).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

This season, the Titans have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Titans rack up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (22.4).

When Tennessee puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Titans collect 23.3 more yards per game (345.1) than the 49ers give up (321.8).

When Tennessee churns out more than 321.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in seven home games this season.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 49.1 points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

In away games, San Francisco is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in three of seven road games San Francisco has hit the over.

49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

