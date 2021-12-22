Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 16 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) hitting the field against the Tennessee Titans (9-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44.5 points nine of 14 times.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 44.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 5.3 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 44.5 points these two squads have combined to give up on average this season is equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Thursday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 4.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • San Francisco is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers are 4-4 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The 49ers put up 3.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Titans give up (22.1).
  • San Francisco is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.
  • The 49ers average 366.6 yards per game, 37.4 more yards than the 329.2 the Titans give up per contest.
  • San Francisco is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team totals more than 329.2 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, one more turnover than the Titans have forced (18).
  • Tennessee has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • This season, the Titans have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Titans rack up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (22.4).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Titans collect 23.3 more yards per game (345.1) than the 49ers give up (321.8).
  • When Tennessee churns out more than 321.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tennessee is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in seven home games this season.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 49.1 points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, San Francisco is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in three of seven road games San Francisco has hit the over.
  • 49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

