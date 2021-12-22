Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (4-10) will try to snap a three-game skid when they battle the Seattle Seahawks (5-9) in Week 16.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Seattle's games this season have gone over 43.5 points six of 14 times.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 14 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.2, is 6.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 45 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.5, 4.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The 43.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Seattle is 7-7-0 this season.
  • The Seahawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on four of 14 set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year, the Seahawks average 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears give up (24.9).
  • When Seattle records more than 24.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4) than the Bears allow per contest (326.2).
  • When Seattle totals over 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Bears.
  • Chicago is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this season have hit the over on five of 14 set point totals (35.7%).
  • The Bears rack up 17.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Seahawks allow (20.1).
  • Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.
  • The Bears average 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow (390.4).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home.
  • The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 47.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • In away games, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • In seven road games this season, Chicago has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.