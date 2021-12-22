The Chicago Bears (4-10) will try to snap a three-game skid when they battle the Seattle Seahawks (5-9) in Week 16.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Seattle's games this season have gone over 43.5 points six of 14 times.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.2, is 6.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 45 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 47.5, 4.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 7-7-0 this season.

The Seahawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on four of 14 set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Seahawks average 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears give up (24.9).

When Seattle records more than 24.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4) than the Bears allow per contest (326.2).

When Seattle totals over 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (12).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on five of 14 set point totals (35.7%).

The Bears rack up 17.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Seahawks allow (20.1).

Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Bears average 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow (390.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home.

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in six home games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 47.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

In away games, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

In seven road games this season, Chicago has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

