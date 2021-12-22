The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will attempt to break a four-game slide when they battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) in Week 16.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 14 times.

So far this season, 42.9% of Carolina's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.

The two teams combine to average 48.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 6.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-7-0 this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers allow (22.4).

Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.

The Buccaneers collect 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers allow per contest.

When Tampa Bay totals more than 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Panthers put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.9).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Panthers average 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow (333.6).

When Carolina picks up more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Panthers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

This season, Carolina has gone over the total in three of seven home games.

This season, Panthers home games average 43.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

Tampa Bay is 4-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 10.5-point favorites or more.

In three of seven road games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (44).

