December 22, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will attempt to break a four-game slide when they battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) in Week 16.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 14 times.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Carolina's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 6.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 7-7-0 this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers put up 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers allow (22.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 402.4 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 294.4 the Panthers allow per contest.
  • When Tampa Bay totals more than 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
  • Carolina has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Panthers put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.9).
  • Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Panthers average 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow (333.6).
  • When Carolina picks up more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This season the Panthers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • This season, Carolina has gone over the total in three of seven home games.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 43.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Tampa Bay is 4-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 10.5-point favorites or more.
  • In three of seven road games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (44).

