Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62, 1.5 points fewer than Thursday's total of 63.5 .
- The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this year.
- This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Tennessee has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers allow (20.5).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (341.6).
- When Tennessee churns out over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (16).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Purdue is 7-5-0 this season.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.
- When Purdue puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 404.6 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16