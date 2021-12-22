The Music City Bowl will see the Tennessee Volunteers meet the Purdue Boilermakers.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 2.8 points more than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62, 1.5 points fewer than Thursday's total of 63.5 .

The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this year.

This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Tennessee has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers allow (20.5).

When Tennessee puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (341.6).

When Tennessee churns out over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (16).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 7-5-0 this season.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Purdue's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.

When Purdue puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up (404.6).

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 404.6 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (12).

Season Stats