The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

In 50% of Wake Forest's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.

Friday's over/under is 13 points lower than the two team's combined 70.5 points per game average.

The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

Aggies games have an average total of 51.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 57.5-point total for this game is 7.1 points below the 64.6 points per game average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aggies are 6-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies average 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per matchup the Demon Deacons allow.

When Texas A&M puts up more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (424.2).

When Texas A&M piles up over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Demon Deacons average 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies allow (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team records more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons average 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies allow.

In games that Wake Forest churns out over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats