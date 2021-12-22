Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.
- In 50% of Wake Forest's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.
- Friday's over/under is 13 points lower than the two team's combined 70.5 points per game average.
- The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- Aggies games have an average total of 51.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 57.5-point total for this game is 7.1 points below the 64.6 points per game average total in Demon Deacons games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Aggies are 6-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies average 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per matchup the Demon Deacons allow.
- When Texas A&M puts up more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (424.2).
- When Texas A&M piles up over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Demon Deacons average 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies allow (15.9).
- Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team records more than 15.9 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies allow.
- In games that Wake Forest churns out over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Wake Forest
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.2
15.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
391.5
Avg. Total Yards
469.2
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
16
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
27