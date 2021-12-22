Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 1.5 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 11.3 points above the 60.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cavaliers and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Wednesday's total.
- The 71.5 over/under in this game is 5.8 points above the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Cavaliers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Cavaliers rack up 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs surrender (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers average 514.2 yards per game, 99.6 more yards than the 414.6 the Mustangs give up per matchup.
- When Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).
SMU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this year.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- SMU's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Mustangs rack up 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers give up (31.8).
- When SMU records more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Mustangs rack up just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (466).
- In games that SMU picks up over 466 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15