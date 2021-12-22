The Fenway Bowl will feature a matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the SMU Mustangs.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 1.5 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.3 points above the 60.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Wednesday's total.

The 71.5 over/under in this game is 5.8 points above the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Cavaliers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cavaliers rack up 6.2 more points per game (34.6) than the Mustangs surrender (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers average 514.2 yards per game, 99.6 more yards than the 414.6 the Mustangs give up per matchup.

When Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this year.

The Mustangs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

SMU's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Mustangs rack up 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers give up (31.8).

When SMU records more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mustangs rack up just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (466).

In games that SMU picks up over 466 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats