The Quick Lane Bowl will feature a matchup between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.5, is 11.0 points above Monday's over/under.

The 53 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Monday's total.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos are 3-3-1 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Broncos put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.4).

When Western Michigan records more than 24.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos rack up 463.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 397.8 the Wolf Pack allow per outing.

Western Michigan is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team churns out more than 397.8 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (26).

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

Nevada has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 36.7 points per game, 8.1 more than the Broncos surrender (28.6).

When Nevada scores more than 28.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 439.6 yards per game, 101.3 more yards than the 338.3 the Broncos allow.

When Nevada picks up over 338.3 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats