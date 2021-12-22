The Las Vegas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Sun Devils have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 10.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 6-6-0 this year.

The Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Badgers put up 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils give up per contest (20.9).

When Wisconsin records more than 20.9 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Badgers rack up 48 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.2).

When Wisconsin amasses more than 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona State is 4-6-0 this year.

Arizona State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils average 13.3 more points per game (29.7) than the Badgers surrender (16.4).

When Arizona State records more than 16.4 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers allow (240.8).

Arizona State is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team totals over 240.8 yards.

This season the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

Season Stats