The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

In 38.5% of Cincinnati's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 58.

Friday's total is 23.7 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.3 points above Friday's total of 58.

The 58 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 54.7 average total in Bearcats games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide average 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per contest (304.9).

In games that Alabama totals more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have forced (32).

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Bearcats score 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats average 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Cincinnati piles up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

