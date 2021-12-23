Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will meet in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • In 42.9% of Indianapolis' games this season (6/14), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 6.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.3 points more than the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.4, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.
  • In 2021, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Arizona is 9-5-0 this year.
  • The Cardinals are 4-5 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
  • Arizona has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 27.0 points per game, 5.6 more than the Colts allow per matchup (21.4).
  • Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.4 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 376.4 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 343.7 the Colts give up per contest.
  • When Arizona churns out over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 31 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Colts.
  • Indianapolis has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on eight of 14 set point totals (57.1%).
  • This season the Colts average 8.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).
  • Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.
  • The Colts average 361.4 yards per game, 38.6 more yards than the 322.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Indianapolis totals over 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Colts have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4) as 1-point favorites or greater.
  • In three of six home games this year, Arizona has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • In away games, Indianapolis is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of six road games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over.
  • Colts away games this season average 45.6 total points, 3.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.