The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will meet in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in seven of 14 games this season.

In 42.9% of Indianapolis' games this season (6/14), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 6.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.3 points more than the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.4, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.

In 2021, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 9-5-0 this year.

The Cardinals are 4-5 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Arizona has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 27.0 points per game, 5.6 more than the Colts allow per matchup (21.4).

Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.4 points.

The Cardinals rack up 376.4 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 343.7 the Colts give up per contest.

When Arizona churns out over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 31 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on eight of 14 set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Colts average 8.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).

Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.

The Colts average 361.4 yards per game, 38.6 more yards than the 322.8 the Cardinals give up.

When Indianapolis totals over 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Colts have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4) as 1-point favorites or greater.

In three of six home games this year, Arizona has gone over the total.

The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

In away games, Indianapolis is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.

On the road, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point underdogs or more.

In four of six road games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over.

Colts away games this season average 45.6 total points, 3.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.