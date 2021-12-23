It'll be the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) versus the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) in NFL Week 16 action.

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.8, is 6.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.0 points lower than the 53.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Falcons score 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions give up (26.1).

When Atlanta records more than 26.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions give up per contest (380.5).

In games that Atlanta piles up over 380.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on five of 14 set point totals (35.7%).

This year the Lions rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons give up (27.4).

When Detroit scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Lions collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons allow (366.9).

When Detroit churns out over 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this year.

This season, in six home games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

This season, Falcons home games average 47.6 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Detroit is 0-6-1 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

