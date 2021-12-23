Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) versus the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) in NFL Week 16 action.

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.8, is 6.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.0 points lower than the 53.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Atlanta has five wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Falcons score 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions give up (26.1).
  • When Atlanta records more than 26.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Falcons collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions give up per contest (380.5).
  • In games that Atlanta piles up over 380.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (15) this season.
  • Detroit is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over on five of 14 set point totals (35.7%).
  • This year the Lions rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons give up (27.4).
  • When Detroit scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Lions collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons allow (366.9).
  • When Detroit churns out over 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in six home games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 47.6 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Detroit is 0-6-1 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • Detroit has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

