The Auburn Tigers will meet the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.3 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this year.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Tigers rack up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars allow (21.0).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars give up per outing (298.8).

In games that Auburn picks up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This year the Cougars average 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars average 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers give up.

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up over 370.7 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Season Stats