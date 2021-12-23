Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 8.3 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this year.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars allow (21.0).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars give up per outing (298.8).
- In games that Auburn picks up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- This year the Cougars average 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).
- Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.
- The Cougars average 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers give up.
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up over 370.7 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22