Publish date:
Baylor vs. Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor's games this season have gone over 55 points six of 13 times.
- In 45.5% of Ole Miss' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Bears games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55-point total for this game is 15.4 points below the 70.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Bears have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
- Baylor has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25.0).
- When Baylor records more than 25.0 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Bears average 430.2 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 428.8 the Rebels give up per matchup.
- In games that Baylor picks up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six fewer than the Rebels have forced (20).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Ole Miss' games this season have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
- This year the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up per outing (348.5).
- When Ole Miss totals more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Ole Miss
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.0
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
506.7
348.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
428.8
14
Giveaways
9
24
Takeaways
20