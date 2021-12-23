The Sugar Bowl will see the Baylor Bears battle the Ole Miss Rebels.

Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games this season have gone over 55 points six of 13 times.

In 45.5% of Ole Miss' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Bears games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55-point total for this game is 15.4 points below the 70.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.

So far this season, the Bears have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Baylor has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25.0).

When Baylor records more than 25.0 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Bears average 430.2 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 428.8 the Rebels give up per matchup.

In games that Baylor picks up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six fewer than the Rebels have forced (20).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Ole Miss' games this season have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

This year the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up per outing (348.5).

When Ole Miss totals more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .

Season Stats