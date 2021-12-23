The Boise State Broncos will battle the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 12 times.

So far this season, 58.3% of Central Michigan's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 55.5.

Friday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 62.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points greater than the 45.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 56.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 55.5-point total for this game is 4.0 points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 7-5-0 this year.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by an 8-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

The Broncos score 29.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the Chippewas give up per matchup (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos average 381.0 yards per game, only 11.3 fewer than the 392.3 the Chippewas give up per contest.

In games that Boise State piles up more than 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Chippewas' takeaways (14).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 8 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Chippewas score 14.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Broncos give up (19.0).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Chippewas collect 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos give up (365.5).

In games that Central Michigan amasses over 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year the Chippewas have 11 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Season Stats