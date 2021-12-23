The Military Bowl will feature a matchup between the Boston College Eagles and the East Carolina Pirates.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 2.9 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 48.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 5.9 points below the 57.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Boston College's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Eagles average just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates surrender (26.3).

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Eagles average 348.6 yards per game, 46.1 fewer yards than the 394.7 the Pirates give up per outing.

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 394.7 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five fewer than the Pirates have forced (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boston College at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

In East Carolina's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Pirates have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Pirates average 7.5 more points per game (29.7) than the Eagles surrender (22.2).

East Carolina is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Pirates average 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (343.8).

In games that East Carolina amasses over 343.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats