The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 16 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points 11 of 14 times.

Baltimore's games have gone over 45 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 5.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-7-0 this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Bengals put up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens give up (22.5).

Cincinnati is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals average 350.9 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 351.1 the Ravens allow per contest.

When Cincinnati picks up more than 351.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Ravens.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Ravens have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals give up (21.6).

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Ravens average 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals give up (345.7).

Baltimore is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses more than 345.7 yards.

This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 20 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this year.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

In seven home games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

This year on the road, Baltimore is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in seven road games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.6 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.