Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 16 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points 11 of 14 times.
  • Baltimore's games have gone over 45 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 5.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.
  • Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-7-0 this year.
  • The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Bengals put up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens give up (22.5).
  • Cincinnati is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Bengals average 350.9 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 351.1 the Ravens allow per contest.
  • When Cincinnati picks up more than 351.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Ravens.
  • Baltimore has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Ravens have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Ravens average just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals give up (21.6).
  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Ravens average 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals give up (345.7).
  • Baltimore is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses more than 345.7 yards.
  • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 20 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this year.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • In seven home games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • This year on the road, Baltimore is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in seven road games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.6 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.