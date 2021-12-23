The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 16 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Washington's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.

Sunday's total is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.5 points more than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 11-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys put up 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).

When Dallas records more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team give up per outing (364.6).

Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses more than 364.6 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 14 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Washington's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Football Team rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys allow (20.9).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per contest (356.9).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 356.9 yards.

The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, in six games at home, Dallas has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

In four of seven road games this year, Washington has hit the over.

This season, Football Team away games average 45.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

