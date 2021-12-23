Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 16 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Washington's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • Sunday's total is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.5 points more than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas is 11-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).
  • When Dallas records more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team give up per outing (364.6).
  • Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses more than 364.6 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).
  • In Washington's 14 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Football Team rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys allow (20.9).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.
  • The Football Team collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per contest (356.9).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 356.9 yards.
  • The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Dallas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, in six games at home, Dallas has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • In away games, Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
  • In four of seven road games this year, Washington has hit the over.
  • This season, Football Team away games average 45.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

