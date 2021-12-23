The Gasparilla Bowl will feature a matchup between the Florida Gators and the UCF Knights.

Odds for Florida vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Florida's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 12 times.

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

Thursday's total is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64 points per game average.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 5.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Gators have been favored by 7 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Gators put up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights give up (25.2).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.2 points.

The Gators collect 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights allow per outing (368.9).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 368.9 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (20) this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCF is 4-8-0 this year.

The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

UCF's games this season have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Knights put up 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators allow (26.6).

UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.

The Knights average 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators give up.

When UCF piles up more than 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats