Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 32.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 19.4 points more than the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs score 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines allow per matchup (16.1).
- When Georgia scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per outing.
- When Georgia piles up over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolverines have forced 16.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has 11 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- Michigan has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines put up 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team notches more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (254.8).
- When Michigan amasses more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16