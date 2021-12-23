The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) square off against the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 32.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 19.4 points more than the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines allow per matchup (16.1).

When Georgia scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per outing.

When Georgia piles up over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolverines have forced 16.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has 11 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Michigan has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines put up 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team notches more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (254.8).

When Michigan amasses more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

