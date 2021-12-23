The Camellia Bowl will see the Georgia State Panthers play the Ball State Cardinals.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State's games this season have gone over 51 points six of 12 times.

Ball State's games have gone over 51 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 0.3 points higher than the combined 50.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.2 points per game, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia State is 8-4-0 this season.

The Panthers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).

When Georgia State records more than 26.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Panthers rack up 383.2 yards per game, 32.5 fewer yards than the 415.7 the Cardinals give up per contest.

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 415.7 yards.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Ball State has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers surrender (27.7).

When Ball State puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect 335.9 yards per game, 69.9 fewer yards than the 405.8 the Panthers allow.

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 405.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats