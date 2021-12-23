The Green Bay Packers (11-3) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 16 clash with the Cleveland Browns (7-7).

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.5, is 1.0 point greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points above the 43.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.7 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-3-0 this season.

The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Packers average 25.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the Browns surrender per contest (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The Packers collect 360.4 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 321.7 the Browns give up per matchup.

Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321.7 yards.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

This season the Browns score just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers allow (21.6).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Browns collect only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers give up (325.8).

When Cleveland piles up more than 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 6-0 overall, and 6-0 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 7.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in six games at home, Green Bay has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.1 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

On the road, Cleveland is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

Cleveland has hit the over in four of six away games this year.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

