December 23, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 16 clash with the Cleveland Browns (7-7).

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.
  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.5, is 1.0 point greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.1 points above the 43.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.7 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-3-0 this season.
  • The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Packers average 25.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the Browns surrender per contest (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers collect 360.4 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 321.7 the Browns give up per matchup.
  • Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321.7 yards.
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.
  • Cleveland has played 14 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • This season the Browns score just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers allow (21.6).
  • Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Browns collect only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers give up (325.8).
  • When Cleveland piles up more than 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 6-0 overall, and 6-0 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in six games at home, Green Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.1 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in four of six away games this year.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.8 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

