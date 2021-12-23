The Clemson Tigers will meet the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points above the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 9.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

In Clemson's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 11 times and are 4-7 ATS in those matchups.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Tigers rack up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones give up per matchup (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones allow per outing (309.8).

In games that Clemson picks up more than 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 5-6-0 this year.

This year, the Cyclones are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Iowa State's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This season the Cyclones put up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15.0).

When Iowa State puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones rack up 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers give up.

When Iowa State picks up more than 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats