December 23, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) carry a seven-game winning run into a Week 16 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 14 times.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 3.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.5 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.6 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers allow (23.9).
  • Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.9 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 397.2 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per matchup.
  • When Kansas City churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • In Pittsburgh's 14 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Steelers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Chiefs surrender (21.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Steelers average 317.5 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Chiefs allow.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team totals more than 366.4 yards.
  • The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Kansas City is 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in three of eight home games this year.
  • Chiefs home games this season average 52.1 total points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Pittsburgh is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • In six away games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

