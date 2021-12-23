The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) carry a seven-game winning run into a Week 16 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 14 times.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 3.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 45 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.5 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers allow (23.9).

Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.9 points.

The Chiefs rack up 397.2 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per matchup.

When Kansas City churns out more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's 14 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Steelers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Chiefs surrender (21.1).

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.1 points.

The Steelers average 317.5 yards per game, 48.9 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Chiefs allow.

Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team totals more than 366.4 yards.

The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Kansas City is 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.

Kansas City has hit the over in three of eight home games this year.

Chiefs home games this season average 52.1 total points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Pittsburgh is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

In six away games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

Steelers away games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

