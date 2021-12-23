The Kansas State Wildcats will meet the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Wildcats put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (25.3).

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats collect just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per outing (372.2).

In games that Kansas State churns out more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Tigers average 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

When LSU scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow (348.0).

When LSU amasses over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats