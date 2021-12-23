Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.4 points above Tuesday's over/under.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Wildcats put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (25.3).
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats collect just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per outing (372.2).
- In games that Kansas State churns out more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Tigers average 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- When LSU scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow (348.0).
- When LSU amasses over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13