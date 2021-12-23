The Citrus Bowl will see the Kentucky Wildcats battle the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points above Saturday's total of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Wildcats are 4-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats rack up 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per outing (326.9).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Hawkeyes put up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats allow.

When Iowa puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes average 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats allow.

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 337.1 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (9).

Season Stats