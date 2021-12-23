Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points above Saturday's total of 44.
- In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats are 4-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats score 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per outing (326.9).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Hawkeyes put up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats allow.
- When Iowa puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes average 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats allow.
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 337.1 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29