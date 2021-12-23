Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) face an AFC West matchup in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos (7-7).

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.
  • In 35.7% of Denver's games this season (5/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 41.8 points per game average.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.6 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 2.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-9-0 this year.
  • The Raiders have been favored by 1 point or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders rack up 21.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.4).
  • When Las Vegas puts up more than 17.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Raiders average 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow per outing (319.4).
  • When Las Vegas picks up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Broncos.
  • Denver has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 14 opportunities (21.4%).
  • The Broncos score 6.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (26.7).
  • When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2) than the Raiders allow per outing (348.0).
  • Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 348.0 yards.
  • This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).
  • This season, Las Vegas has hit the over in four of seven games at home.
  • The average point total in Raiders home games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • On the road, Denver is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • In six road games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.