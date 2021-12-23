The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) face an AFC West matchup in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos (7-7).

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 10 of 14 games (71.4%) this season.

In 35.7% of Denver's games this season (5/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 41.8 points per game average.

The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.6 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 2.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 5-9-0 this year.

The Raiders have been favored by 1 point or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The Raiders rack up 21.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.4).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 17.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders average 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow per outing (319.4).

When Las Vegas picks up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 14 opportunities (21.4%).

The Broncos score 6.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (26.7).

When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Broncos average just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2) than the Raiders allow per outing (348.0).

Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 348.0 yards.

This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).

This season, Las Vegas has hit the over in four of seven games at home.

The average point total in Raiders home games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

On the road, Denver is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

On the road, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.

In six road games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.

This season, Broncos away games average 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

