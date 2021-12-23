An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) taking on the Houston Texans (3-11).

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 45.5 points nine of 14 times.

Houston's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 14 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 41.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.5 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Chargers average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per outing the Texans surrender.

When Los Angeles records more than 26.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chargers average only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3) than the Texans allow per matchup (378.4).

Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 378.4 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four fewer than the Texans have forced (21).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 6-8-0 this year.

The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Texans score 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers allow (26.4).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.4 points.

The Texans rack up 93.1 fewer yards per game (265.5) than the Chargers give up (358.6).

In games that Houston churns out more than 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, at home this season.

Houston has gone over the total in four of seven games at home this season.

Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.

This year, in six road games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

Chargers away games this season average 49.6 total points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

