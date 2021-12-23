Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) taking on the Houston Texans (3-11).

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 45.5 points nine of 14 times.
  • Houston's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 14 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 41.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 53 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.5 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per outing the Texans surrender.
  • When Los Angeles records more than 26.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Chargers average only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3) than the Texans allow per matchup (378.4).
  • Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 378.4 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four fewer than the Texans have forced (21).
  • Against the spread, Houston is 6-8-0 this year.
  • The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This season the Texans score 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers allow (26.4).
  • Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.4 points.
  • The Texans rack up 93.1 fewer yards per game (265.5) than the Chargers give up (358.6).
  • In games that Houston churns out more than 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, at home this season.
  • Houston has gone over the total in four of seven games at home this season.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.
  • This year, in six road games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • Chargers away games this season average 49.6 total points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

