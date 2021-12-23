The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49.5 points six of 14 times.

So far this season, 57.1% of Minnesota's games (8/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.

Sunday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 3.5 points more than the 46 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 49.5 total in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Vikings games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams score 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.4).

Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Rams rack up only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings allow per contest (380.6).

When Los Angeles totals over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rams have 15 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 19 takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 8-6-0 this year.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Vikings average 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams allow (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings average 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams give up.

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 337.6 yards.

This year the Vikings have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Rams have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, in six home games, Minnesota has hit the over twice.

Vikings home games this season average 49.5 total points, which equals this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles is 5-2 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.

On the road, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over in four of seven away games this season.

The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

