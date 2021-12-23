Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49.5 points six of 14 times.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Minnesota's games (8/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • Sunday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 3.5 points more than the 46 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams score 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.4).
  • Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.4 points.
  • The Rams rack up only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings allow per contest (380.6).
  • When Los Angeles totals over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Rams have 15 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 19 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 8-6-0 this year.
  • The Vikings have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Vikings average 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams allow (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings average 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams give up.
  • Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 337.6 yards.
  • This year the Vikings have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Rams have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • The Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This year, in six home games, Minnesota has hit the over twice.
  • Vikings home games this season average 49.5 total points, which equals this contest's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 5-2 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.
  • On the road, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in four of seven away games this season.
  • The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

