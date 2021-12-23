The First Responder Bowl will feature a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Air Force Falcons.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 11 times.

In 36.4% of Air Force's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.4 points more than the 46.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Louisville has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals rack up 12.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Falcons surrender (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals average 162.4 more yards per game (450.6) than the Falcons allow per matchup (288.2).

Louisville is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when the team picks up over 288.2 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 8-3-0 this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Falcons put up 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Falcons collect 423.8 yards per game, 22.0 more yards than the 401.8 the Cardinals allow.

In games that Air Force totals over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats