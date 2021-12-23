The Maryland Terrapins will battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 4-8-0 this year.

This season, the Terrapins have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Maryland has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins collect 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (384.3).

Maryland is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 384.3 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This year, the Hokies have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Virginia Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins allow (32.4).

When Virginia Tech records more than 32.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (413.7).

In games that Virginia Tech piles up more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats