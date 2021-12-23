Publish date:
Memphis vs. Hawaii Hawaii Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 58.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 60.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.4).
- Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.
- The Tigers collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (446.0).
- Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 446.0 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Hawaii is 5-6-1 this season.
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (29.3).
- Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 29.3 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 13.0 fewer yards per game (405.0) than the Tigers give up per outing (418.0).
- In games that Hawaii amasses more than 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 13 more times (28 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Hawaii
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
405.0
418.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446.0
19
Giveaways
28
15
Takeaways
27