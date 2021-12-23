The Hawaii Bowl will feature a matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 60.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Memphis' games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.4).

Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.

The Tigers collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (446.0).

Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 446.0 yards.

This year, the Tigers have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 5-6-1 this season.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (29.3).

Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 29.3 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up just 13.0 fewer yards per game (405.0) than the Tigers give up per outing (418.0).

In games that Hawaii amasses more than 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 13 more times (28 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats